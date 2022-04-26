Teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Oxford

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 5:39 pm
Two teenagers are in custody after a man’s body was found on Sunday in Oxford (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two teenagers are in custody after a man's body was found on Sunday in Oxford (Peter Byrne/PA)

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Oxford.

A 17-year-old boy, from Oxford, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder while a 16-year-old girl, also from Oxford, was arrested on suspicion of murder and grievous bodily harm with intent, Thames Valley Police said.

The pair remain in police custody.

It comes after the body of a 50-year-old man was found by officers at a property in Brome Place, Barton, on Sunday.

The force said he may have been assaulted the previous evening, but this was not reported.

The man has been named as Peter Crowley from Barton. A post-mortem examination was conducted on Monday and the result was “unascertained”.

Specially trained officers are providing support to the family of Mr Crowley.

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Monday has now been “eliminated” from detectives’ inquiries and released without charge, the force added.

Senior investigating officer detective inspector Mike Roddy said: “We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Peter’s death, and as a result of enquiries yesterday and this morning, we have now released a teenager without charge.

“We have now made two further arrests, and they both remain in police custody.

“I would again appeal to anybody who believes that they may have witnessed an assault on a man near to the shops in Underhill Circus on Saturday evening at around 9.30pm to please contact us.

“I would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please check this can contact Thames Valley Police online or via 101, quoting incident reference 858 (24 April).

“Alternatively, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Mr Roddy added there will be a continued police presence in the area and a “number of lines of enquiry” are being conducted to find out what happened to Mr Crowley.

“My thoughts remain with Peter’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time,” he said.

[[title]]

[[text]]

