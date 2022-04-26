Stars honour Sir John Gielgud at Westminster Abbey memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Stars honour Sir John Gielgud at Westminster Abbey memorial service

By Press Association
April 26, 2022, 8:19 pm
Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen have paid tribute to the late Sir John Gielgud during a memorial service at Westminster Abbey (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen have paid tribute to the late Sir John Gielgud during a memorial service at Westminster Abbey (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen have paid tribute to Sir John Gielgud, with Dame Judi describing him as a “brilliant actor and brilliant friend”.

The Oscar-award winning British actor and director, who was a master of Shakespearean roles, died aged 96 in May 2000.

A memorial stone honouring his life and work was unveiled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, with a memorial service taking place on Tuesday.

During the service in the Abbey’s Poets’ Corner, Dame Judi, 87, read Shakespeare’s Sonnet 29 as a tribute to Sir John.

Sir Ian, 82, also paid tribute to Sir John who starred in more than 60 feature films and TV productions, including Julius Caesar with Marlon Brando, Gandhi, Chariots Of Fire and Gulliver’s Travels.

Before reading an extract from Shakespeare’s play Sir Thomas More, Sir Ian said: “All I know of him is a witty tongue and a keen eye, but also a generosity.”

Sir Ian also recalled his first meeting with Sir John, during which the late actor said: “When I die the only reason I’ll be remembered is because I’m the first queer actor to be knighted.”

Sir Ian added: “Isn’t that sad. He was a victim of cruel laws.”

English film and theatre director Sir Richard Eyre described Sir John’s acting as “casting a spell that’s lasted a lifetime”.

Sir John Gielgud memorial stone
A memorial stone to actor Sir John Gielgud has been installed in the floor of Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reflecting on Sir John’s career, which spanned seven decades, Sir Richard, 79, added: “It seems odd to say it now, but he convinced West End audiences of the joys of Shakespeare.”

he added: “He consistently took risks and accepted challenges.”

English playwright and director David Hare also paid tribute to Sir John, saying: “John Gielgud was loved by audiences as much for his character, for who he was, as for his brilliant acting.”

Sir John won the best supporting actor Academy Award in 1982 for playing Dudley Moore’s valet in Arthur.

Sir John was knighted in 1953 and was appointed to the Order of Merit in 1996.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal