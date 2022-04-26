Sophie inspects medals and speaks to military veteran in Saint Lucia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sophie inspects medals and speaks to military veteran in Saint Lucia

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 12:51 am Updated: April 27, 2022, 7:55 am
Countess of Wessex arriving with Earl of Wessex (not pictured) at the High Commissioners residence, St Lucia, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Tuesday April 26, 2022.
Countess of Wessex arriving with Earl of Wessex (not pictured) at the High Commissioners residence, St Lucia, as they continue their visit to the Caribbean, to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Tuesday April 26, 2022.

The Countess of Wessex inspected medals and heard stories from a 100-year-old Commonwealth military veteran on a day of two engagements in Saint Lucia.

Sophie and the Earl of Wessex had been due to travel to Grenada on Tuesday but the trip to the country was postponed just a day before they were due to begin their Caribbean tour.

Speaking to Haynes Cyril, the President of the Royal Commonwealth ex-Services League, the countess heard about the centenarian’s time as part of the Winward Island Battalion in the Caribbean regiment, which he joined in 1943.

Another veteran sat at the same table at the high commissioner’s residence, 98-year-old Reginald Cherubin, asked Edward for his name, to which the earl laughed and replied “Prince Edward”.

Wearing another floral dress, the countess leant in towards Mr Cyril to look closely at his medals.

Earl and Countess of Wessex visit to the Caribbean – Day 5
The Countess of Wessex in Saint Lucia on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA)

The visit came at a time when the couple were due to be in Grenada, but Buckingham Palace released a note to editors on Thursday which read: “In consultation with the government of Grenada and on the advice of the governor general, the Earl and Countess of Wessex’s visit to Grenada has been postponed.

“The earl and countess hope to visit at a later date.”

No further details were given about the reason for the delay, and the decision came shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were criticised for some elements of their recent Caribbean tour, deemed to hark back to colonial days.

Earlier, anti-monarchy campaigners said Edward’s “disinterest” in reparations for Caribbean nations was “an insult to Britain as much as it is” to the islands themselves.

Republicans criticised Edward after he gave a nervous laugh following remarks from the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who urged him and the Countess of Wessex to use their “diplomatic influence” to achieve “reparatory justice” for the country.

The group’s chief executive, Graham Smith accused him of not being “interested in engaging sincerely with those they visit”.

Edward joked that he had not been taking notes during Gaston Browne’s opening remarks, so could not respond to all the points he had made.

