Kate and Anne to hold joint visit to royal medical colleges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Kate and Anne to hold joint visit to royal medical colleges

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 2:47 am
The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Princess Royal will take part in a joint visit to medical colleges working in the areas of maternal healthcare.

Anne is patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) while Kate is patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), and the royal women will visit their headquarters in London.

The building is home to a collection of women’s healthcare organisations and the hub has been designed by the RCOG to foster collaboration across the sector.

The princess and duchess will meet representatives from Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement and learn about the innovative digital tools that are being developed to identify and support women with higher-risk pregnancies.

The Princess Royal
The Princess Royal will meet representatives from Tommy’s National Centre for Maternity Improvement (Ben Birchall/PA)

During the visit, Anne and Kate will take part in a roundtable discussion which will bring together sector experts, and new mothers, to discuss the measures being taken to tackle inequalities in maternity care.

There have been a number of serious issues affecting the health and wellbeing of mothers and babies.

The independent Ockenden inquiry into the UK’s biggest maternity scandal found Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust presided over catastrophic failings for 20 years and the findings published in March are the latest in a series of similar reports in recent years.

In February, the Government launched a Maternity Disparities Taskforce to examine the reasons why women and their babies from ethnic minority communities and those from poorer neighbourhoods have worse outcomes.

The announcement came on the same day the Royal College of Midwives called ministers to scrap charges for migrant women, saying that many put off seeking care because they cannot pay for it.

A series of demonstrations staged by March with Midwives was held in November with organisers calling on politicians to listen to all staff and the people who use maternity services, to fund the emergency retention of staff, to support student training and reduce demands on workers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal