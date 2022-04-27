UK wildlife watchers ‘welcome species that arrive because of climate change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
UK wildlife watchers ‘welcome species that arrive because of climate change’

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 5:03 am
UK wildlife watchers ‘welcome species that arrive because of climate change’ (Chris Ison/PA)
Wildlife watchers in the UK are generally welcoming of species that have arrived in the country due to climate change, new data suggests.

Across the world, many species are leaving places that are becoming too warm and moved to areas that had previously been too cold.

The creatures are more likely to be considered as ecological refugees than as threatening climate opportunists, the study found.

Experts suggest public opinion will play a big role in how species arriving in the UK are treated, and how they are managed.

University of Exeter researchers asked volunteers who contribute to wildlife recording schemes how they feel about various birds and insects that have arrived in the UK unaided – those not introduced by people, which can be invasive.

While the study found the new arrivals were mostly welcome, there was less enthusiasm for creatures that people did not know.

Dr Regan Early, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall, said: “We found that wildlife recorders viewed range-shifters more as vulnerable ‘ecological refugees’ than as threatening ‘climate opportunists’.

“Respondents were strongly opposed to eradicating or controlling new range-shifters, but they also did not want to see conservationists trying to boost their numbers.

“Public opinion – especially among volunteers engaged in conservation – will play an important role in how we treat species arriving in the UK.”

Lead author Jamie Cranston added: “The complex questions of how and when to manage these arrivals are becoming increasingly urgent as more establish.

“Scientific evidence was a key factor in respondents’ decision-making on management, but many also spoke of the ‘wow’ factor that some of these species had for them.

“I hope this could be an opportunity to engage more people with the excitement of biodiversity conservation.”

Wildlife watchers in the survey were given examples of animals whose range now includes the UK – including birds such as the little bittern and Eurasian spoonbill, and insects such as the small red-eyed damselfly and the mottled shieldbug.

The findings are published in the People and Nature journal.

