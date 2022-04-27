Tribunal of barrister suing Stonewall delayed after hospital admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tribunal of barrister suing Stonewall delayed after hospital admission

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 11:25 am
Allison Bailey claims the Stonewall charity induced her employer, Garden Court Chambers, to investigate her over her support of gender-critical beliefs (Yui Mok/PA)


The tribunal of a barrister who is suing an LGBTQ charity over claims that her gender views were discriminated against has been adjourned after she was taken to hospital.

Allison Bailey claims that Stonewall induced her employer, Garden Court Chambers, to investigate her over her support of gender-critical beliefs.

Ms Bailey is the founder of gender-critical campaign group LGB Alliance.

The LGB Alliance has previously said there is a conflict between the rights of lesbian, gay and bisexual people, and transgender people.

Ms Bailey is suing both Stonewall and Garden Court for discrimination, and has raised more than £495,000 to fund her legal case.

However, ahead of the tribunal getting under way on Tuesday, her barrister, Ben Cooper QC, revealed that his client had been taken to hospital.

LGB Alliance annual conference 2021
Allison Bailey is suing LGBTQ charity Stonewall (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Cooper QC said: “Yesterday the claimant collapsed and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“She was admitted to hospital and remains there this morning.”

As a result of Ms Bailey’s ill-health, employment judge Sarah Goodman adjourned the tribunal until 10am on Thursday.

An update on Ms Bailey’s health will be provided, and the tribunal will then decide how to proceed.

Ms Bailey has been championed by a number of high-profile women, including children’s author JK Rowling.

In a tweet on Monday, the Harry Potter author paid tribute to her “inspirational friend”.

“Lesbian Visibility Week starts today in the UK,” she tweeted.

“A good moment to salute the resilience and courage of my inspirational friend. #IStandWithAllisonBailey.”

Ms Rowling has previously used her Twitter platform to call for donations to Ms Bailey’s legal fund, revealing that she had donated to it herself.

In June 2020, Ms Rowling wrote an essay explaining how she was partly motivated to speak about transgender issues because of her experience of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Critics have accused the writer of being transphobic, an allegation she strongly denies.

