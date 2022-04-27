Man charged with assaulting ex-Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News UK

Man charged with assaulting ex-Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 12:05 pm
Iain Duncan Smith (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Iain Duncan Smith (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting former Tory party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

Elliot Bovill, 31, of no fixed address, is accused of common assault against the senior MP in Manchester on or about October 4 last year.

No further details of the offence were read out at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and no plea was taken.

Last year Sir Iain told The Spectator magazine he was struck on the back of the head with a traffic cone as he headed to a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in the city.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith and his wife Betsy
Sir Iain Duncan Smith and his wife Betsy (Dave Thompson/PA)

A friend of the MP said he was walking with his wife Betsy at the time of the incident on October 4 and escaped without injury.

Bovill was told the case was being switched to Westminster Magistrates’ Court. He was granted unconditional bail to next appear on May 16.

Two other defendants have been charged in connection with the incident.

Radical Haslam, 28, of New Wakefield Street, Manchester, and Ruth Wood, 50, of Oak Tree Avenue, Cambridge, are accused of using threatening, abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence.

Wood appeared by videolink and was also bailed until May 16.

Haslam did not attend court.

