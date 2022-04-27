Man vanished after telling family he was going camping on Isle of Wight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Man vanished after telling family he was going camping on Isle of Wight

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 1:53 pm
Metropolitan Police detectives are trying to find Marcin Demkowski, 41 (James Manning/PA)
Metropolitan Police detectives are trying to find Marcin Demkowski, 41 (James Manning/PA)

Detectives are appealing for help to find a man who vanished in June after telling his family he was going camping on the Isle of Wight.

Marcin Demkowski, 41, a Polish national who was living in Leyton, east London, had booked a ferry ticket for Friday June 18, but did not travel on the vessel and never arrived on the island.

Instead several days later on June 30 he was caught on CCTV using his bank card in Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.

Marcin Demkowski, 41, who has been missing since last summer.
Marcin Demkowski, 41, who has been missing since last summer (Metropolitan Police/PA)

PC Dan Cooper, from the Met’s North East Missing Persons Unit, said: “It has been almost 11 months since Marcin’s family last had contact with him and they are understandably very worried about what has happened.

“We are doing everything we can to get answers for them and we need the public’s help. We urge everyone to look at this image to check whether they saw Marcin last June or any time since.”

Mr Demkowski is white, with short greying hair, a greying beard and a tattoo of a scorpion on his left upper arm. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue denim jeans and Timberland boots.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference 4570/25April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]