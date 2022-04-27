Queen back at Windsor after birthday break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News UK

Queen back at Windsor after birthday break

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 2:05 pm
The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after a birthday break on the Sandringham estate (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle after a birthday break on the Sandringham estate (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen has returned to Windsor after her birthday break on the Sandringham estate.

The monarch flew back to her Berkshire castle by helicopter on Wednesday after spending a week at her Norfolk retreat, where she celebrated turning 96 last Thursday.

She is thought to have stayed at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s Wood Farm, a cottage nestled in the far reaches of the country estate.

Princess Eugenie wedding
The Queen is believed to have stayed in her late husband’s cottage, Wood Farm (Alastair Grant/PA)

Philip spent much of his retirement at the property before moving to Windsor during lockdown.

The Queen has told how her late husband “loved” the cottage and part of its attraction was because the “sea was so close”.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the Queen has arrived back at her main home.

A spokesman said she is hoping to attend the State Opening of Parliament in less than two weeks’ time, on May 10, but confirmation is expected closer to the time or on the day.

The Queen, who has experienced mobility issues in recent months, has opened Parliament on all but two occasions during her reign.

The exceptions were in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and then Prince Edward, when her speech was read by the Lord Chancellor.

Queen's speech 2021
The Queen in the House of Lords during the 2021 State Opening of Parliament (Chris Jackson/PA)

In just over a month’s time, the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend will get under way, celebrating the nation’s longest reigning head of state’s 70 years on the throne.

Festivities include Trooping the Colour, beacon lighting, a service of thanksgiving, the Epsom Derby, a pop concert at Buckingham Palace, and a spectacular Jubilee Pageant on the streets of London.

It has not yet been confirmed how many of the high-profile events the Queen will be able to attend.

