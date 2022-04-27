Residents challenge Southampton airport runway decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Residents challenge Southampton airport runway decision

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 3:41 pm
A council decision to grant permission for an extension to a Southampton airport runway is being challenged in the courts (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A residents’ group has asked a judge to rule that a council’s decision to approve a runway extension at Southampton International Airport was wrong.

Lawyers representing the Group Opposed to the Expansion of Southampton Airport (GOESA) say Eastleigh Borough Council acted unlawfully when it granted permission for a “164-metre development” to the north of the existing runway in June 2021.

They say residents were waiting for a Government decision on whether there would be a public inquiry into the plan.

Council and airport bosses disagree and say the claim should be dismissed.

Mr Justice Holgate is considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London due to end on Thursday.

A barrister leading the residents’ group’s legal team told the judge the council had agreed to the request not to issue a “decision notice” until there had been a planning inquiry decision.

Southampton airport runway row
Lawyers said residents had a ‘legitimate expectation’ that no decision would be made until Robert Jenrick decided whether or not to call in the application (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

David Wolfe QC argued, in a written case outline, that residents had a “legitimate expectation” that the council would not make a decision until then communities secretary Robert Jenrick had decided whether or not to “call in” the application for a runway extension.

He said the council’s decision was “procedurally and substantively legally flawed”.

Paul Stinchcombe QC, who is leading the council’s legal team, told the judge, in a written case outline, that “no such representation” had been made by the council and that the legitimate expectation argument failed on “the facts and the law”.

James Strachan QC, who is leading the airport’s legal team, said there was “no basis” for a suggestion that a “legitimate expectation” arose.

Solicitor Rowan Smith, who is based at law firm Leigh Day and represents GOESA, said outside court in a statement: “There is a real issue of local democracy at stake here.

“Our clients believe this should be properly examined by the High Court.”

