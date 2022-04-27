Duchess of Cornwall makes ‘smashing’ start to new role as theatre patron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Duchess of Cornwall makes ‘smashing’ start to new role as theatre patron

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 4:59 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall was asked to throw a plate during a visit to the National Theatre (Frank Augstein/PA)
The Duchess of Cornwall made a dramatic entrance to her new role as the royal patron for the National Theatre by smashing plates on stage.

Camilla was welcomed to the theatre in London by staff and members of the National Theatre’s community programme, Public Acts, as well as the theatre’s executive director Kate Varah and director Rufus Norris.

After watching a 10-minute rehearsal of The Odyssey, performed by Public Acts, Camilla was invited up on stage, where she asked staff individual questions about their role in the company and how long they had been there.

“It looked like fun!” she said to one performer as she made the rounds while being warned “not to touch” by one of the costume designers showing Camilla their work.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to the National Theatre
The duchess was invited to meet the prop and costume teams, cast members and puppeteers from The Ocean At The End of the Lane and front-of-house staff (Frank Augstein/PA)

Before she made her exit, Camilla was invited by the theatre’s director to smash some prop plates on stage, to which she joyfully obliged.

This was the first time the duchess has visited the National Theatre since taking over as royal patron from the Duchess of Sussex.

Camilla was handed the prestigious role by the Queen last month after Meghan was stripped of the position as part of the post-Megxit review.

Rufus Norris told the PA News agency that the duchess was particularly “surprised” by the amount of community and education work the National Theatre does.

Duchess of Cornwall visit to the National Theatre
Camilla introduced herself to all members of the Public Acts community scheme (Frank Augstein/PA)

Mr Norris said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with her. Before the workshop, we had a private meeting between Kate, myself and the duchess.

“The most important thing is to get to know each other and talk about the priorities for the royal family and how we can work together going forward.”

He added asking her to smash plates was inspired by David Eldridge’s Middle, opening later on Wednesday.

“Let’s just say there’s a scene where not all the crockery survives the performance. So, as an example of what the props team get up to, it was an opportunity to have a bit of fun and let her throw stuff around for a bit,” he said.

“She did talk about trying it again later when she got home and I was a bit worried that may not be the best idea!”

