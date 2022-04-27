Freedom of city of York is latest loss for Andrew following civil sex case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Freedom of city of York is latest loss for Andrew following civil sex case

By Press Association
April 27, 2022, 7:53 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 9:15 pm
The Duke of York made a rare public appearance in March at a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
A decision by councillors to strip the Duke of York of his freedom of their city is the latest loss for Andrew amid the fallout from a civil sex case against the royal.

Following the February legal settlement with his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, City of York Council members representing all the main parties have voted for a motion to remove Andrew’s honour.

He was given the freedom honour from York in 1987 and he is the first person ever to have it removed, the council meeting was told.

The dukedom was a gift from his mother on his wedding day in 1986 and was previously used by the Queen’s father George VI.

Andrew's role escorting the Queen to the memorial service in March has raised the prospect that he might appear during the Platinum Jubilee weekend (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
In January, ahead of the legal settlement, the Queen stripped Andrew of his honorary military roles and he gave up his HRH style.

The honorary military roles he returned to the Queen were: Colonel of the Grenadier Guards; Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth; Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment; Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps; Commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm; Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland; Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own); Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment; Colonel-in-chief of the Queen’s York Rangers (1st American Regiment); Colonel-in-chief of The Royal Highland Fusiliers Of Canada; Colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment (The Duke of York’s Own); Colonel-in-chief of the Princess Louise Fusiliers (in Nova Scotia, Canada).

Many of those at the City of York Council meeting said they wanted Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title (Danny Lawson/PA)
In January, he also gave up his honorary membership at the prestigious home of golf – the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Fife.

Many of those who spoke at the City of York Council meeting on Wednesday said they wanted Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title.

Buckingham Palace and a spokesperson for Andrew declined to comment.

The Queen’s second son made a rare public appearance at a Westminster Abbey service in March in memory of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

His central role escorting the Queen to the memorial service has raised the prospect of Andrew putting in an appearance during the Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

