What the papers say – April 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

What the papers say – April 28

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 7:01 am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Allegations about a Tory MP watching pornography in Parliament and the cost of energy are some of the stories leading Thursday’s papers.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mirror, Metro all report that a “top Tory MP was caught watching porn on his mobile phone in the House of Commons while sitting alongside a female minister”.

Elsewhere, i splashes with “Covid slaughter in care homes” after the High Court ruled that Government policies on discharging untested hospital patients into care homes at the start of the pandemic were “unlawful”.

The Guardian writes that a major energy crisis could further drive up the cost of bills as Russia threatens to cut gas supplies.

On the same theme, The Daily Telegraph leads with Rishi Sunak threatening energy companies with a windfall tax on their profits unless they “support the economy” by increasing investment in UK energy supply.

The Independent carries an exclusive about the Health Secretary, reporting that he used an offshore trust while working at the Treasury and did not declare it.

The Times splashes with the Foreign Secretary’s speech from Wednesday night on Ukraine where she warned that the war could last for years and lead to other countries being invaded by Russia.

The Daily Mail reports that police are reviewing claims Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer broke lockdown rules by having drinks with other officials from his party.

The Sun covers Tyson Fury telling Piers Morgan he’s quitting boxing for good after defeating Dillian Whyte.

And the Daily Star features a report from the eco toilet paper company Who Gives A Crap which claims 12 million trees are chopped down annually to keep up with Britain’s toilet paper demand.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal