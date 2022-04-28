Man remanded on murder charge as police search for missing mother-of-two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Man remanded on murder charge as police search for missing mother-of-two

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 10:49 am
Katie Kenyon (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)
Katie Kenyon (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

A man has appeared in court accused of murder as police continue searching for a missing mother-of-two.

Andrew Burfield, 50, made a brief appearance at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon, 33, who vanished last Friday after being seen getting into a van in Burnley.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the three-minute hearing.

Ford Transit van
A Ford Transit van highlighted by police (Lancashire Constabulary/PA)

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and jogging bottoms, Burfield, flanked by three prison officers, was told his murder charge could only be dealt with at a higher court and he was remanded into custody until Friday.

Gill Smith, chairwoman of the bench, told him: “You will be remanded into custody until tomorrow where you will appear at Preston Crown Court.”

Ms Kenyon, from Padiham, Burnley, was last seen at around 9.30am last Friday when it is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left the town towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of Lancashire.

On Wednesday police carried out searches in Gisburn Forest, a remote beauty spot in east Lancashire.

Gisburn Forest
Gisburn Forest (Alamy/PA)

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces scoured the area of dense forest looking for Ms Kenyon.

The hunt involved police and fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

Ms Kenyon is described as white, 5ft 9in, with shoulder-length strawberry blonde/ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt or jacket and white vest top, black leggings and flip flops.

Her family, who say her disappearance is out of character, are being supported by specially trained officers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal