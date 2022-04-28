Number of UK passports plummeted 2.5 million in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Number of UK passports plummeted 2.5 million in two years

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 11:11 am
Figures show the number of valid UK passports fell by more than 2.5 million during the first two calendar years of the pandemic (Yau Ming Low/Alamy Stock Photo/PA)
The number of valid UK passports fell by more than 2.5 million during the first two calendar years of the Covid-19 pandemic as people delayed applications, new analysis shows.

This comes amid warnings of cancelled holidays due to delays in processing applications as demand for travel recovers.

A total of 48.9 million passports were in circulation at the end of last year – 2.6 million fewer than at the end of 2019.

This is an abrupt change from the period before the pandemic, which had seen passport numbers rise from 50.0 million in December 2017 to 51.5 million two years later.

The figures were obtained by the PA news agency from the Passport Office through a freedom of information request.

They show that an average of 559,000 UK passports were printed each month in 2019, but this dropped to 329,000 in 2020 and recovered only slightly to 402,000 in 2021.

Before the pandemic there were always seasonal variations in the number of passports created, with the volume typically much higher in the first half of the year ahead of the summer, then dropping in the months before Christmas.

But Covid-19 sharply disrupted this pattern, thanks to a combination of travel restrictions and millions of people delaying their applications.

Just 74,000 passports were printed in April 2020, which was the UK’s first full month in lockdown.

This was the lowest total for any calendar month in the five years since 2017.

Numbers remained well below seasonal levels for the rest of 2020 and much of 2021.

Some 967,000 passports were printed across November and December last year, however.

An empty concourse at Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport, London
Demand for travel collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic (Steve Parsons/PA)

This was up 67% compared with the same period in 2020, when 578,000 were produced.

It was also 54% higher than the 627,000 printed across November and December 2019.

On Tuesday, a senior Government source said Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to “privatise the arse” out of the Passport Office amid fears that families could miss out on their summer holidays due to delays in renewing their documents.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper told the Commons on Wednesday of two constituents who “fear their honeymoon may now be wrecked because their passports haven’t arrived, even though they applied in plenty of time”.

She added: “We’ve had cases of people cancelling jobs, parents trying to get holiday for a sick child waiting since January, huge long delays by the Passport Office and by the contractor TNT.”

Home Office minister Kevin Foster said anyone heading overseas this summer should submit passport applications as soon as possible.

He added the Government is “confident” it will not need to extend the 10-week target for processing requests.

