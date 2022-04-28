Team of 21 lottery winners worth £146 million dig in for veterans’ charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Team of 21 lottery winners worth £146 million dig in for veterans’ charity

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 2:25 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 5:09 pm
Twenty-one National Lottery winners, with a combined wealth of £146 million, help to lay paths and fences at Rocks Farm Oast, in Hastings, Sussex, after volunteering to help the Veterans’ Growth charity. Picture date: Thursday April 28, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Twenty-one National Lottery winners, with a combined wealth of £146 million, help to lay paths and fences at Rocks Farm Oast, in Hastings, Sussex, after volunteering to help the Veterans’ Growth charity. Picture date: Thursday April 28, 2022 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A team of 21 National Lottery winners with a combined wealth of £146 million have been digging in to support a charity for veterans.

The winners, including a number of army and navy veterans, have got stuck to help Veterans’ Growth at its base at Rocks Farm Oast in Hastings, East Sussex, where it is preparing for its upcoming Chelsea Flower Show display.

They have been been involved in building a wheelchair-accessible path, a cold frame, potting seedlings and creating a fence to prevent neighbouring cattle from trampling on the display.

National Lottery volunteers
Beverly Cox (left) and Desiree Home of the Winners Workforce plant seeds after volunteering to help the Veterans’ Growth charity(Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

The charity, which has received £79,500 of National Lottery funding, supports veterans who suffer from mental health issues including PTSD.

It aims to reduce their stress levels, anxiety, depression and isolation by helping them to develop skills in horticulture as a hobby or even a future career.

Leading the team were two National Lottery millionaires and navy veterans, Desiree Home from Maidstone and Sharon Hall from Portsmouth assisted by army veteran Joseph Goolding.

Ms Home said, “This is a truly humbling project. To think that just a few years ago it was a piece of farmland and, through the Veterans’ Growth team’s sheer hard work and determination, it’s now a functioning and productive horticultural project is amazing.

“Hopefully our efforts today will enable more servicemen and women to benefit from Veterans’ Growth, and whether they come here to garden, socialise with like-minded people or simply enjoy the peace and seclusion, we really hope that our work today will make their time here that little bit more rewarding.”

Jason Stevens, founder of Veterans’ Growth and a veteran of 16 years in the army, said: “When I was medically discharged from the army, horticulture was my saviour and this motivated me to set up Veterans’ Growth.

“So much of what we do is making sure that the recipients of our services know someone cares, that they don’t feel isolated, that they can gain confidence, knowledge and experience in a supportive environment.

“The next veterans who come to us won’t necessarily know that a workforce worth £146m laid the wheelchair accessible path or built the cold frame they will use for potting on, but we will always remember this day and will remain touched at the winners’ hard work, good humour and that they gave up their time in this way.”

The National Lottery generates more than £30 million each week for charity projects around the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]