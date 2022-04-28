Legoland Windsor unveils mythical creatures in new magical forest experience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Legoland Windsor unveils mythical creatures in new magical forest experience

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 3:13 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 3:17 pm
A magical forest experience has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A magical forest experience has been unveiled as Legoland Windsor’s latest attraction.

From Saturday, visitors to the Berkshire theme park will be able to see models of mythical creatures such as a crystal claw crab and baby lava dragons.

More than 80,000 Lego bricks were used to build the fantastical creatures.

The attraction opens on Saturday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

They will be brought to life through an augmented reality (AR) system, creating an immersive experience within the resort’s Lego Mythica section, which opened in May last year.

Visitors will be guided through the mysterious woodland by the characters Bits & Bobs.

Legoland Windsor divisional director Helen Bull said: “It has been an incredible start to the new season, but it is about to get even better with the exciting opening of our incredible new experience The Magical Forest which pushes the story of Lego Mythica to new realms.

The entrance to The Magical Forest (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“We’re thrilled to give our guests a sneak peek inside the enchanted woodland walk-through which features some amazing new Lego models and habitats which will help provide an escape from the everyday, transporting guests to a parallel universe where mythical creatures come to life.

“This Bank Holiday weekend we can’t wait to capture the imaginations of families.”

