News

Royal Marines Band surprises housing estate with ‘incredible’ performance

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 3:27 pm
The Royal Marines Band surprise residents of Church Hill in Redditch, near Birmingham, as they play a medley of tunes to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (Jacob King/PA)
The Royal Marines Band surprise residents of Church Hill in Redditch, near Birmingham, as they play a medley of tunes to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee (Jacob King/PA)

A housing estate in Worcestershire was treated to a royal musical performance in celebration of the upcoming Platinum Jubilee.

Members of the Church Hill community in Redditch, near Birmingham, were surprised with a musical medley from The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth on Thursday.

Afterwards, the band and locals sat down for a special Big Jubilee Lunch to discuss their plans for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which is set to take place between June 2 and June 5.

The Church Hill Big Local Partnership project, funded by the National Lottery, will also host a Big Jubilee Lunch on June 5 and has been distributing party packs to help residents mark the occasion.

Platinum Jubilee
The Royal Marines march and play (Jacob King/PA)

“We can’t quite believe that our community has been chosen for this incredible celebration,” said Hayley Price, co-chair of Church Hill Big Local.

“People are joining in with Big Jubilee Lunches in cities, towns, and villages everywhere and yet we are being treated to this very special moment.

“Church Hill Big Local got together in June 2012 at the time of the Diamond Jubilee. Since then, our community has grown from strength to strength, growing connections, working together on so many lovely projects.

Platinum Jubilee
The locals have a laugh with the Royal Marines after the display (Jacob King/PA)

“It’s incredibly exciting to bring our whole community together to celebrate what people have achieved so far, to mark our 10-year anniversary this June and celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. What a truly momentous year!”

Captain Dan Button, Director of Music of The Band of the Royal Marines Portsmouth (Royal Band), said: “We are delighted to be here today to help drum up support for Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Big Jubilee Lunch events that will be taking place right across the country in June.

“The community here at Church Hill will be celebrating the Jubilee in style this year. We hope they really enjoy our special surprise performance this morning.”

