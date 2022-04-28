Eight teenagers in court accused of 16-year-old’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Eight teenagers in court accused of 16-year-old’s murder

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 3:53 pm
The eight youths appeared in the dock at Bristol Crown Court (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Eight youths accused of the murder of 16-year-old Ramarni Crosby in Gloucester will stand trial in June.

The victim, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton and Severn area of the city, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 last year.

He died at the scene.

On Thursday, Dean Bradley Smith, 19, of Moreland, Gloucester; two 17-year-old boys; three 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

Ramarni Crosby death
Ramarni Crosby 16, was stabbed to death in Gloucester (PA)

All seven of the younger defendants denied murder, while Smith is to be arraigned at a later date.

Their pleas had to be taken in two batches as not all the defendants could fit in the dock at one time.

Also present in the well of court was 19-year-old Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, who is charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

She is accused of helping one of the 17-year-old defendants by providing fresh clothes and a new sim card, and giving a new sim card to one of the 15-year-olds.

Margrett-Whitter denied both counts.

The trial is estimated to take place over five weeks and is scheduled to start on June 15.

Last week, Gloucestershire Police announced it had arrested four women aged 40, 35, 21 and 20 and one 17-year-old boy on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Four of the five suspects, who are all from Gloucester, have been released under investigation, while one has been released on bail.

