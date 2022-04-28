Murder investigation launched following death of man in shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
News

Murder investigation launched following death of man in shopping centre

By Press Association
April 28, 2022, 10:31 pm
A murder investigation has been launched by Essex Police after a man was attacked at a shopping centre.

Officers were called to Lakeside Shopping Centre near Thurrock at 4.30pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it is believed the man was attacked by two men, described as black or Asian.

One of the suspects was described as wearing blue ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, black trainers and a black puffer jacket, carrying a small bag, and the other was wearing a blue tracksuit and white trainers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I want to extend my condolences to the family after this awful attack.

“At the time of the assault, this area of the shopping centre will have been busy so I believe someone will have seen what happened.

“I need them to contact my team of dedicated, specialist officers and staff.

“I know this attack will cause concern but at this stage we believe this is a targeted attack and there’s no risk to the wider public.”

Anyone with information can report it at essex.police.uk.

