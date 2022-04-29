DUP leader remains confident of winning Stormont election despite opinion poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
DUP leader remains confident of winning Stormont election despite opinion poll

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 12:13 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 1:49 pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he is confident his party will win the Stormont election despite an opinion poll putting his party six points behind Sinn Fein (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he is confident his party will win the Stormont election despite an opinion poll putting his party six percentage points behind Sinn Fein.

If the results are reflected by votes cast at the ballot box next week, it will be the first time that a nationalist party is the largest at Stormont.

That would allow Sinn Fein to nominate the next First Minister, likely to be their vice president Michelle O’Neill.

At the last Assembly election in 2017, the DUP attracted 28% of first-preference votes and returned 28 MLAs, ahead of Sinn Fein who then received 27% of first-preference votes and returned 27 MLAs.

2022 NI Assembly election
Sinn Fein’s Vice-President Michelle O’Neill could be nominated as the next First Minister if her party tops the poll at the Stormont election (PA)

Support for Sinn Fein is now at 26% with the DUP on 20%, according to the latest the LucidTalk poll commissioned by the Belfast Telegraph.

Sir Jeffrey told the PA news agency he believes the DUP is going to win this election.

“I think the polls are not reflective of what I find on the doors in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As we’re going around, there is strong support for the DUP, most unionists recognise the DUP is the only unionist party that can win, they don’t want to see Sinn Fein winning and taking forward their divisive border poll agenda.

“Most unionists recognise there is a clear choice in this election, the DUP’s five-point plan or Sinn Fein’s divisive border poll plan and I think on May 5 we’re going to see unionists voting for the DUP and transferring their votes to other unionist parties because not only do I want the DUP to win, I want to see unionism win more seats as well and that’s entirely possible in a number of constituencies.

“I’m not bothered by polls and I think the political pundits who stake their reputation on the results of polls might get a surprise on May 5.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he remains confident his party will win the Stormont election (Rebecca Black/PA)

The Lucidtalk poll puts the Alliance Party and the UUP on 14% each, the SDLP on 10%, TUV on 9%, Green Party on 3%, People Before Profit on 2% and others and independents on 2%.

TUV East Belfast candidate John Ross said he believes the poll “underestimates the scale of the TUV surge”.

He also blasted the party’s exclusion from TV leaders’ debates.

The TUV had one MLA in the last mandate but are targeting gains in this election.

“In excluding TUV from the leaders’ debates broadcasters are, Canute-like, seeking to stop the tide. They, like he, will fail,” Mr Ross said.

The Lucidtalk poll was carried out online on April 22-24 using its established online opinion panel, comprising of 13,816 members, which it states is balanced to be demographically representative of Northern Ireland.

The latest poll results were based on 3,699 full responses which were authenticated, audited and weighted to a NI-representative data-set of 1,708 responses which was used for analysis in terms of the final results.

Lucidtalk say all results are accurate in terms of being Northern Ireland representative to within an error of plus or minus 2.3% at 95% confidence.

