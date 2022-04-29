Four climate activists charged over protests at motorway service stations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Four climate activists charged over protests at motorway service stations

By Press Association
April 29, 2022, 9:47 pm
Just Stop Oil of campaigners stage a protest in the Shell petrol garage at the Cobham Services on the M25 in Cobham, Surrey (PA)
Just Stop Oil of campaigners stage a protest in the Shell petrol garage at the Cobham Services on the M25 in Cobham, Surrey (PA)

Four climate activists have been charged following protests at two motorway service stations in Surrey.

Nathan McGovern, 22, Amber Alexander, 18, Louis Hawkins, 22, and Rosa Sharkey, 22, have been charged with causing criminal damage of more than £5000, Surrey Police said.

Four further people remain in custody, the force added.

Officers were called to both Cobham Services in Surrey and Clacket Lane Services in Kent just after 7am on Thursday to reports that protesters were at the sites, gluing themselves to pumps and blocking access to the forecourts.

Surrey Police said in a statement on Friday that 55 pumps in total were damaged during the protests.

McGovern, Alexander, Hawkins and Sharkey appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon, the force said.

They were released on police bail with conditions imposed by the court.

All four were bailed on the conditions that they do not enter the county of Surrey save for court attendance, they do not enter any petrol station in England and Wales or obstruct any entrances or exits.

Bail conditions also included living and sleeping at their home addresses, not affixing themselves to any part of a petrol station or petrol tanker and not associating with other defendants save for pre-arranged solicitor appointments or at court.

McGovern is also required to wear an electronic tag.

Superintendent Graham Barnett said: “Around 40 officers were involved following the activity by protest group Just Stop Oil at Cobham and Clacket Lane Services yesterday.

“Police responded after reports that pumps were being smashed up and that protesters were gluing themselves to pumps, vehicles and forecourt signs.

“We appreciate that this caused considerable disruption to motorists attempting to use the services and to the petrol stations themselves, who will also have suffered a huge financial loss as a result of this activity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal