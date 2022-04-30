Primary school children to receive a free book to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Primary school children to receive a free book to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
May 1, 2022, 12:02 am
The Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration book for primary school children (The Department for Education/PA)
Primary schoolchildren are to be given a book as a keepsake to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Famous quotes from the Queen, along with details about the lives of significant Commonwealth figures such as former South African President Nelson Mandela, are to feature in the book.

It  is to be handed out to children in state-funded primary schools across the United Kingdom, the Department of Education said.

Great Grandma Joyce and Isabella who appear in The Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration book for primary school children (The Department for Education/PA)

Facts on the coronation ceremony, information about notable kings and queens and a timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s life will feature in a book aimed at “celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy”, according to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Created with the help of royal experts and historians, The Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration will allow children to trace the highlights of the royal reign through a story featuring a young girl called Isabella.

She  is told all about the Queen and this year’s Jubilee during a visit to her Great Granny Joyce’s house.

The illustrated reference book is being made available from mid-May and children can personalise their own copies.

Commonwealth campaigners are part of the The Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration book for primary school children (The Department for Education/PA)

A page in the book reads: “During [the Queen’s] reign, the world has changed in so many ways… (this book) will help you understand the amazing life and times of our Queen and the magic of the unique, unshakable bond she shares with the people she serves.”

It is also hoped the book will help children understand how the four nations came together as one United Kingdom, including details such as Owain Glyndwr’s rebellion against the English in 1400 to take the title of ‘Prince of Wales’.

Mr Zahawi said: “Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s dignity, commitment and grace continues to inspire people all over the world.

“Millions of children will soon receive their own commemorative Jubilee book, celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy.

“I hope all our pupils are as excited as I am to read about Her Majesty’s amazing life and the people and events that have shaped history during the last 70 years.”

Famous quotes from the Queen are part of the celebration book for primary school children (The Department for Education/PA)

The book, which can also be bought privately from June 23, will be delivered in September to schools in Scotland and Wales who have opted-in to receive copies.

The book is also part of the National Literacy Trust’s Platinum Jubilee Royal Reading Challenge.

A concert, street parties and an extra bank holiday for the Jubilee weekend itself from June  2 to 5 are among a series of events which are being held to help celebrate the landmark royal occasion.

