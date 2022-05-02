In Pictures: Communities gather in prayer to mark end of Ramadan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
In Pictures: Communities gather in prayer to mark end of Ramadan

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 12:20 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 5:34 pm
People gather to pray together at Bristol’s Big Eid Salah: Eid al- Fitr 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)
People gather to pray together at Bristol's Big Eid Salah: Eid al- Fitr 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Muslims across the UK and around the world have marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan by praying together in mosques and coming together to eat.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, when Muslims are encouraged to engage in dawn-to-dusk fasting for the month.

Typically a three-day festival, it begins with morning prayers before families mark the new month with gifts of toys and clothes.

Eid al-Fitr 2022
Families celebrate Eid al-Fitr at Leeds Grand Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)
Eid al-Fitr 2022
Shoes are removed before entering the mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)
The celebrations saw families gather to pray
The celebrations saw families gather to pray with their neighbours (Danny Lawson/PA)

Similar to Easter Sunday in the Christian calendar, Eid does not fall on the same day every year.

Instead, Eid and the period of Ramadan are both determined by a new moon, as Islam follows the lunar calendar.

Eid al-Fitr 2022
People hug and greet each other after Eid prayer during Sunnah at Bristol’s Big Eid Salah (Ben Birchall/PA)
Eid al-Fitr 2022
Two-year-old Nuriya Faraz sits with her father (Ben Birchall/PA)
Eid al-Fitr 2022
The three-day festival sees children given toys and new clothes (Ben Birchall/PA)
Eid al-Fitr 2022
A small child rests at Leeds Grand Mosque (Danny Lawson/PA)

British Muslims have been forced to observe Covid-19 restrictions during Eid-al-Fitr for the past two years due to the pandemic, placing curbs on the usual festivities including large indoor gatherings.

Eid al-Fitr 2022
During Ramadan adult Muslims who observe the fast do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset (Danny Lawson/PA)
Eid al-Fitr 2022
Thousands of people marked the end of Ramadan outdoors at the Green Lane Masjid at Small Heath Park in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Eid al-Fitr 2022
Prayer rugs were laid on the grass facing Mecca (Jacob King/PA)

Around the world, Muslim communities gathered in what for many was their first chance to mark the end of the holy month together.

Russia Ramadan
A child watches as Muslim men pray in Grozny, Russia (Musa Sadulayev/AP)
Palestinians Eid al-Fitr
Palestinian children as prayers are held in Gaza City (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Indonesia Eid Al Fitr
A child plays with a balloon in Jakarta, Indonesia (Tatan Syuflana/AP)
Israel Palestinians Eid al-Fitr
Tens of thousands took part next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Lebanon Eid al-Fitr
Muslim worshippers hug each other after offering Eid al-Fitr morning prayers at the Mohammad al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon (Hassan Ammar/AP)

