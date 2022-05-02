Teenagers warned motorway is ‘no playground’ as they make social media video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News UK

Teenagers warned motorway is ‘no playground’ as they make social media video

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: May 2, 2022, 6:22 pm
National Highways handout photo dated 02/05/22 taken from the Twitter feed of @HighwaysYORKS showing four teenagers who had to be removed from the side of a motorway as they tried to make a social media video. Issue date: Monday May 2, 2022.
Four teenagers had to be removed from the side of a motorway as they tried to make a social media video.

The youths, whose ages were not given, were met with “stern words of wisdom” in the incident on Bank Holiday Monday.

Police and traffic officers attended the scene at the M1 near Barnsley in South Yorkshire.

In a tweet, National Highways Yorkshire said: “If there is one message we would like to firmly get across today it’s a #RoadSafety message.

“The motorway is no place to make #TikTok videos. #TrafficOfficers & @syptweet removed FOUR children to safety away from our network with some stern words of wisdom. #NoPlayground.”

A Highways England spokesman said it is believed the teenagers were making a social media video, possibly for TikTok or Snapchat.

Russel Asquith, regional operations team manager, for National Highways in the North East said: “The last thing we want is a tragedy because someone has decided to walk across or near to the motorway network.

“As well as being dangerous it is illegal for any pedestrian to be on any part of the motorway network, including slip roads, roundabouts and of course the main carriageways.

“Incidents on the motorway network involving pedestrians who have no reason to be there in the first place are not only tragic but also cause distress to our officers and the emergency services – and hours of delays for legitimate motorway users.”

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more details.

