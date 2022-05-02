Search for man who fell overboard from boat off Dorset coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Search for man who fell overboard from boat off Dorset coast

By Press Association
May 2, 2022, 7:16 pm
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency are involved in the search (Chris Ison/PA)
A search is under way for a man who fell from a boat off the Dorset coast in the early hours of Monday.

Dorset Police received a report just before 2am that David Haw, 24, went overboard from a rigid inflatable boat in Poole Harbour.

Poole, Southbourne, Kimmeridge and Swanage Coastguard Rescue Teams, two Poole RNLI lifeboats, a coastguard search and rescue helicopter, Dorset Search and Rescue and the police have all been involved in the search.

Mr Haw is described as white, 5ft 10in inches tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.

David Haw
A search is under way for David Haw (Dorset Police/PA)

Chief Inspector Darren Harris, of Dorset Police, said: “A co-ordinated multi-agency search and rescue effort has been going on since the initial report of David’s disappearance.

“Police, the coastguard, the RNLI and volunteers from DorSAR have been searching extensively in the harbour and surrounding areas. We will continue with our efforts to find David.

“If anyone has seen David, or a man matching his description, since he has gone missing, or has any information that might assist our search, please contact us urgently.”

The Poole Regatta said on its website that yacht racing had been abandoned, with prize-giving also cancelled due to the incident.

It had been the last day of the event, which took place over the bank holiday weekend.

