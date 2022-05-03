Charlie and Lola books creator to be honoured at Windsor Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Entertainment TV & Film

Charlie and Lola books creator to be honoured at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 2:47 am
Charlie And Lola creator Lauren Child is being honoured at Windsor Castle (Darren Casey/Riot Communications/PA)
A children’s author and a television presenter are among those due to receive royal honours at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Lauren Child, the author and illustrator who created the much-loved Charlie and Lola books, is to be made a CBE for services to children’s literature.

Meanwhile, TV star and furniture restorer Jay Blades will become an MBE for services to craft.

Jay Blades is among those being recognised at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)
The Repair Shop host, who left school with no qualifications, featured in a programme earlier this year about his efforts to learn to read.

Ahead of the release of the BBC One film, Jay Blades: Learning To Read At 51, he shared that he started his educational journey in the hope he could read his teenage daughter a bedtime story for the first time.

Blades, originally from Hackney in east London, has previously told how his girlfriend read him the letter saying he was being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Others due to receive honours on Tuesday include sportswomen Emily Scarratt and Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent, who will both be made MBEs.

Scarratt is the vice captain of England women’s rugby team and is being honoured for services to rugby union, while Rainford-Brent – a World Cup winning cricketer and broadcaster – is being recognised for services to cricket and to charity.

