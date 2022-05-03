What the papers say – May 3

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Factional disputes, the war in Ukraine and an intruder at the barracks near Windsor Castle are among the topics on the front pages today.

The Tories have been “hit by infighting” before Thursday’s elections, according to the i, while the Daily Express says the Prime Minister’s right to buy plan is a “vote winner”.

Tuesday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Boris’ Right To Buy Plan Is Vote Winner” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ziZRoYKocM — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 2, 2022

The Guardian says Home Secretary Priti Patel faces a class action for the backlog in Ukrainian visa approvals, while The Independent says refugees have been forced into overcrowded homes.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 3 May 2022: Patel faces mass legal action from Ukrainians stuck in visa backlog pic.twitter.com/CQp6aIaiGc — The Guardian (@guardian) May 2, 2022

Rising inflation will take £7,000 out of pensions according to The Times.

The Daily Mail leads on figures from the Liberal Democrats that show patient to GP ratios have reached over 2,200 to one in England.

An “intruder” who posed as a priest was invited to stay at the barracks near Windsor Castle by the Queen’s Guard, according to Metro and The Sun.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 THE FAIL OF THE SENTRY 🔴 Intruder who posed as priest (and ejector seat pilot) invited to stay by castle guards#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/C6Pazo8iIo — Metro (@MetroUK) May 2, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Queen hit by shock security breach after imposter allowed into barracks just yards from Windsor Castle and stays the nighthttps://t.co/iHEMsU1LHa pic.twitter.com/Z8FUZtYmFA — The Sun (@TheSun) May 2, 2022

The Financial Times says the PM has joined an effort to persuade chip designer Arm to list in London.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 3 May https://t.co/BPe7fL1XeE pic.twitter.com/6PFSnnyCja — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s comments that Ukraine is ready for its “finest hour” lead The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson: Ukraine is ready for its 'finest hour''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/F6wBrtVPDl — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 2, 2022

The prime suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance has had an application for parole rejected in Germany, according to the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Star says Britain is in for a sweltering summer.