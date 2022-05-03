Irish defence forces will ‘not be found wanting’ on reform, says chief of staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Irish defence forces will ‘not be found wanting’ on reform, says chief of staff

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 2:11 pm
Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Sean Clancy during a ceremony marking Centenary of the military handover of Baldonnel Aerodrome to Irish Defence Forces by the RAF in 1922 (Niall Carson/PA)
The Russian war in Ukraine is a reminder that Ireland urgently requires a “fit-for-purpose” military, the Defence Forces Chief of Staff has said.

Lieutenant General Sean Clancy was speaking at a ceremony at Baldonnel Aerodrome in Co Dublin marking 100 years since the handover of Baldonnel from the RAF to the Irish air service.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives from the RAF and the British Army.

As part of the event, Irish Air Corps personnel marched through the original main gate of the aerodrome.

The handover ceremony comes during a pivotal moment for the Irish Defence Forces after a commission recommended major upgrades and reforms.

The Commission on the Defence Forces earlier this year warned that continuing “business as usual” will leave Ireland without a credible military capability to protect the country, its people and its resources for any sustained period.

The war in Ukraine has focused minds on Irish investment in national security and renewed debates about the policy of military neutrality.

Mr Clancy told those in attendance on Tuesday that the world is “witnessing the shattering of peace in Europe”.

“The people and the state of Ukraine have been subjected to an illegal, unjustified, unprovoked and immoral attack.”

Irish Air Corp centenary
Air Corp PC9 planes take part in a fly-past during a ceremony marking the centenary of the military handover of Baldonnel Aerodrome (Niall Carson/PA)

The top defence official spoke of the “complex set of challenges that the world faces”.

“This is characterised by overt and more common breaches of what we regard as a rule-based international order.”

“All of this points to the necessity today more than ever to have a fit-for-purpose military here in this state.”

Mr Clancy directly addressed the recommendations of the Commission on the Defence Forces, which the Government has largely accepted.

“Continuing the status quo is simply not credible. It is not an option,” he said.

“We will not be found wanting in preparing the Defence Forces and the Air Corps for the future in a manner that maximises the potential of this report.”

During the ceremony, a wreath was also laid to commemorate all those who lost their lives in service to the Air Corps.

