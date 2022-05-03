Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in missing person inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in missing person inquiry

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 3:13 pm
David Haw, 24, went overboard from a rigid inflatable boat in Poole Harbour in the early hours on Monday (PA)
David Haw, 24, went overboard from a rigid inflatable boat in Poole Harbour in the early hours on Monday (PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after another man fell from a boat off the Dorset coast.

David Haw, 24, went overboard from a rigid inflatable boat in Poole Harbour in the early hours on Monday.

A search involving the RNLI, HM Coastguard, police and Dorset Search and Rescue is under way for Mr Haw, from Sussex.

David Haw
A search is under way for David Haw (Dorset Police/PA)

Dorset Police said a 19-year-old man from the Southampton area has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour said: “Our multi-agency search efforts are ongoing to locate David and there will continue to be a police presence in the harbour and surrounding areas.

“We are continuing to keep David’s family updated with any developments and are doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish what happened in order to help us locate David and would urge anyone with information that may assist our searches to please get in touch urgently.”

Mr Haw is described as white, 5ft 10in inches tall, of slim build, with short mousey brown hair. He also has a short beard and bushy eyebrows.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal