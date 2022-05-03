Paramount+ streaming service to launch in the UK and Ireland in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Paramount+ streaming service to launch in the UK and Ireland in June

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 3:41 pm
The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22 (Screenshot/PA)
The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22 (Screenshot/PA)

The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22, the company has confirmed.

The US media giant’s platform will feature content from the firm’s range of studios and brands, including Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

Paramount confirmed the service will cost £6.99 a month or £69.90 a year and will be available online and the Paramount+ as well as via connected TV devices from Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung and through Sky TV – with Sky Cinema customers having access to the platform at no extra cost.

It will be home to original shows including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the Halo TV series based on the hit video game franchise and the new TV adaption of The Man Who Fell To Earth.

The service will also include access to the wider library of Star Trek content, as well as that of South Park, the MTV Shores series and family content such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol and Rugrats, the company said.

“Paramount is known for its leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands and a robust content engine that fuels our rapidly expanding streaming service, Paramount+,” Raffaele Annecchino, Paramount Global president of international networks, studios and streaming, said.

“This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023.

“With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”

Maria Kyriacou, Paramount’s UK president, said the platform would be a “one-stop destination” for the company’s biggest brands and a place where “fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal