Tory Police and Crime Commissioner caught speeding five times in 12 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Tory Police and Crime Commissioner caught speeding five times in 12 weeks

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 7:31 pm
Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Caroline Henry, leaves Nottingham Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)
Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire, Caroline Henry, leaves Nottingham Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

A Tory Police and Crime Commissioner who pledged to crack down on speeding has been caught breaking a 30mph limit five times within a 12-week period.

The PCC for Nottinghamshire Police, Caroline Henry, admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days, at a previous hearing in February at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates were told Henry, who is the wife of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, had written a letter to the court saying she was “very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed”.

Her defence solicitor Noel Philo said the letter was written on “advice I did not give”.

The 52-year-old, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham in March, May and June last year.

Court documents relating to the charges she has admitted show Henry was caught speeding twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and the city’s A610.

Speed cameras clocked the PCC’s speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.

Caroline Henry
Caroline Henry admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days (Jacob King/PA)

The offences took place on March 17 and 18, May 2 and 27, and June 8 last year.

On her official PCC website, Henry listed ensuring an “effective and efficient” police response to speeding as one of her priorities.

She campaigned for election using the slogan “Make Notts Safe” and promised to “reduce crime with action, not words”.

The case was adjourned until July 19 where Henry is expected to argue two of the five offences were due to “emergencies”, with one being when she was “very concerned for one of her children”.

Henry did not respond to questions over whether she would resign from her position.

In a written statement issued after the hearing, Henry said: “For technical legal reasons, the court has constituted that they cannot deal with the case today.

“I cannot comment on the ongoing case. I will be explaining the context of this matter in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]