News UK

Dame Laura Kenny hopes Olympic exhibition at VeloPark will inspire youngsters

By Press Association
May 3, 2022, 5:27 pm
Six-time Olympic medal-winning cyclist Dame Laura Kenny (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Six-time Olympic medal-winning cyclist Dame Laura Kenny (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Dame Laura Kenny has said she hopes to “inspire” young people as she opened an exhibition celebrating the 10th anniversary of the London Olympic Games.

The track cyclist, who won two gold medals at the Lee Valley VeloPark in 2012, said it brought back “wonderful memories” of a “life-changing experience”.

London Olympics exhibition
Dame Laura Kenny at Lee Valley VeloPark (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She was joined at the VeloPark by Paralympic cyclists Neil and Lora Fachie, and local children from Hackney’s Mossbourne Riverside Academy – who were born 10 years ago.

“London 2012 was special because it grabbed the attention of young people,” Dame Laura said. “I am proud to be a small part of the exhibition which I hope will inspire the next generation.”

Along with showcasing sporting successes, the exhibition will also highlight how the Olympic Park has changed in the decade since the games.

More than six million people are said to have visited the VeloPark since it opened for public use in 2014.

