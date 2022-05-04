Australian DJ behind royal prank spent years battling ‘suicidal thoughts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian DJ behind royal prank spent years battling 'suicidal thoughts'

By Press Association
May 4, 2022
An Australian radio DJ who made an ill-fated prank call that led to the apparent suicide of a British nurse has said she spent the ensuing years struggling against ‘suicidal thoughts’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
An Australian radio DJ who made an ill-fated prank call to a British nurse days before she took her own life has said she spent the ensuing years “battling” for her life and struggling against “suicidal thoughts”.

Mel Greig had been working at Sydney’s 2Day FM when she and colleague Mike Christian rang King Edward VII Hospital in London “to see how quickly we could get hung up on” and “to our surprise, we were immediately transferred to the private nurse of the Duchess (of Cambridge)”.

Pretending to be the Queen and the Prince of Wales, the DJs had duped nurse Jacintha Saldanha into putting their call through to a colleague who revealed confidential details about Kate.

Royal prank court case
Michael Christian and Mel Greig made a hoax call to the hospital treating the Duchess of Cambridge during her first pregnancy in 2012 (PA)

The second nurse told the DJs that Kate was suffering from severe morning sickness while she was pregnant with Prince George.

The prank call went viral and several days later in December 2012, Ms Saldanha had taken her own life and left three suicide notes, one of which blamed the Australian DJs.

Ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the tragedy, Ms Greig said she was left feeling deeply traumatised and feeling “unbearable” guilt over the 46-year-old’s death, which led to her harbouring “suicidal thoughts”.

The former DJ said she was also labelled a “murderer” by the global press and struggled to find work.

Jacintha Saldanha funeral
The funeral service of nurse Jacintha Saldanha at her hometown Shirva, near Mangalore in southwest India (PA)

In an opinion piece for Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Ms Greig said the hoax left her a “broken woman”.

“A family lost their wife and mother and to be accused of playing a role in taking her life was beyond devastating,” she said.

“Online trolls told me to kill myself every day, no one would employ me. Charities wouldn’t even let me stuff envelopes behind the scenes. I was a tarnished and broken woman.”

As a result of becoming known as the “Royal prank DJ”, Ms Greig described losing friends, jobs, opportunities, confidence and her identity.

Two years after Ms Saldanha’s death, a London coroner attributed it partly to the pressure of the hoax and difficulties she had been experiencing with a colleague at the hospital.

In September 2014, Dr Fiona Wilcox found that the nurse’s death was not foreseeable and that she was appropriately supported by her workplace after she was duped into believing Ms Greig was the Queen enquiring after the duchess.

At the inquest, Ms Greig was granted permission to address the court and Ms Saldanha’s family.

“I am so sorry for your loss. I have wanted to say that to you for so long,” she told them.

The Samaritans can be contacted on 116123 or email jo@samaritans.org

