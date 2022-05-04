William and Kate to attend opening of memorial to Manchester Arena bomb victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

William and Kate to attend opening of memorial to Manchester Arena bomb victims

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 9:45 am
The Glade of Light is a living memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack (Mark Waugh/Manchester City Council/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to attend the official opening of the memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

William and Kate will gather at a service at the Glade of Light – a white marble “halo” bearing the names of those killed in the May 2017 outrage – on May 10, just ahead of the fifth anniversary of the atrocity.

The duke will speak at the short ceremony and Kate will lay flowers.

The couple will also join a private reception inside Manchester Cathedral afterwards to speak to some of the bereaved families and those involved in the response effort, Kensington Palace said.

Manchester Arena incident
The 22 victims of the terror attack (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

The tribute, which opened to the public in January, is located alongside the cathedral and was designed following an international competition.

Personalised memory capsules, filled with memories and mementoes of those killed provided by their loved ones, have been embedded within the stone.

It is conceived as a living memorial – a peaceful garden space for remembrance and reflection, featuring plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.

Around the anniversary every year, May 22, the white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at its centre will bloom.

Commonwealth Day 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet some of the bereaved families (Daniel Leal/PA)

William previously attended a National Service of Commemoration at the cathedral in 2018 to remember those who lost their lives.

Hundreds of people were injured alongside the 22 who died, who included six children under 16 with the youngest aged just eight, in the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Joanne Roney, chief executive of Manchester City Council, said: “As we approach the fifth anniversary of the May 22 2017 attack, the Glade of Light is a potent symbol of how Manchester will continue to hold those who lost their lives, and everyone who was affected by those terrible events, in our hearts.

“We will never forget them.”

