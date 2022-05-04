Lottery winners who scooped £10,000-a-month say win still feels surreal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Lottery winners who scooped £10,000-a-month say win still feels surreal

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 11:40 am
Laura Hoyle and Kirk Stevens, who won £10,000 a month for 30 years in a National Lottery draw. (National Lottery/PA)
Laura Hoyle and Kirk Stevens, who won £10,000 a month for 30 years in a National Lottery draw. (National Lottery/PA)

A National Lottery winner whose shock was captured on camera by her partner has said the massive win still feels surreal and has yet to sink in.

Laura Hoyle and her partner Kirk Stevens landed a £10,000-a-month prize, lasting for 30 years, in a Set For Life draw during the third national lockdown in March last year.

Laura had the win confirmed as she dialled Camelot to check a string of app notifications – while Kirk filmed the call on his mobile.

A video of the call shows Laura, from Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, querying whether she is definitely okay to quit her job, adding: “I think I am going to be sick.”

Laura, aged 40, matched all five main numbers plus the Life Ball to win the top prize in the Set For Life draw on March 1 2021.

Recalling the call more than a year later, Laura said: “I was physically shaking as I told the lady: ‘I think I’ve won the lottery!’

“It was so weird saying those words! I kept thinking this must be a joke; it can’t be happening to us!

“And the ridiculous part was that, as I waited for Camelot to call me back, I still had to join work meetings online. I could hardly speak, let alone make any sense!”

After the win was confirmed but before the call had ended, Kirk had opened the first of four bottles of prosecco.

Since the win, Laura has given up work, manufacturing engineer Kirk is continuing a degree course, the couple have bought a house and the winnings have enabled them to indulge a passion for ghost-hunting.

Reflecting on the past year, Laura said: “It still hasn’t really sunk in. I say that, yet I immediately quit my job and I’m doing stuff I normally wouldn’t have been able to do. I guess it’s all still surreal.

“I am so chilled about everything now, very relaxed and that is what the win has done for me.”

Kirk commented: “I’m in my last year of my Master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Set for Life lottery win
Laura and Karl celebrate their win in March kast year. (Camelot/PA)

“As Laura said, the win has enabled us to relax about bills. I have used the winnings to pay for the course.”

The 38-year-old, who plans to open a business making paranormal investigation products, added: “I want to continue working and progress, which was the reason for the Masters.”

He said of his planned business venture: “I know what people want, I have the skill set and I now have the opportunity to make it work.

“Winning Set For Life has given us the best of both worlds. We are doing what we want to do and because we have this money every month, for life, we are so chilled and relaxed about things, enabling us to keep our feet firmly on the ground.”

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “I’ve seen every type of emotion when delivering the big news. Tears, laughter, screaming, absolute silence and total disbelief – just like Laura’s reaction.

“Some put on their posh ‘telephone voice’, while others like Laura and Kirk are just themselves, and the beauty of their winning moment is that it was captured on camera!”

