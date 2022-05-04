Grant Shapps accuses Sadiq Khan of breaking pre-election rules on Elizabeth line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grant Shapps accuses Sadiq Khan of breaking pre-election rules on Elizabeth line

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 1:13 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 2:29 pm
Grant Shapps has accused Sadiq Khan of breaking pre-election rules over the announcement of when the Elizabeth line will open (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has accused Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan of breaking pre-election rules over the announcement of when the Elizabeth line will open.

The Cabinet minister claimed Mr Khan had displayed “breathtaking political cynicism”.

Transport for London (TfL) – which is chaired by Mr Khan – revealed on Wednesday that the capital’s new east-west railway will launch on May 24.

The announcement was made a day before local elections take place in London.

Purdah rules restrict what communications activity can take place in the run-up to an election.

Mr Shapps said: “This announcement is an act of breathtaking political cynicism by the mayor, breaking election rules on such announcements in an effort to garner votes the day before the local elections in London.

“I am therefore immediately referring this breach to the Electoral Commission for investigation.

“Londoners reading this unscrupulous headline grab might like to know that the Government has poured billions into Crossrail to solve delays clocked up on the mayor’s watch, while propping up a transport system hobbled financially by his chronic incompetence.”

Around 30 minutes after issuing the statement, Mr Shapps posted a message on Twitter stating the Elizabeth line will open “thanks to £9bn of Government support”.

He added that it will “transform the lives of Londoners for generations to come and deliver a £42 billion boost to the whole UK economy”.

The total cost of Crossrail – the project to build the railway – has been estimated at £18.9 billion.

Crossrail Ltd says this includes £5.1 billion from the Government.

The Government has also provided nearly £5 billion to TfL to keep services running during the coronavirus pandemic.

