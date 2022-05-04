‘Twinkle in Queen’s eye’ captured in rediscovered portrait to mark Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Twinkle in Queen’s eye’ captured in rediscovered portrait to mark Jubilee

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 1:41 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 4:59 pm
A photographic portrait of The Queen, titled Platinum Queen: Felicity, by Rob Munday (David Parry/PA)
A new portrait of the Queen which captures the monarch off-guard and smiling with a “quizzical expression” has been unveiled to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

The relaxed test shot by Rob Munday was taken in 2004 during a photographic session to create the first officially commissioned 3D hologram of the Queen.

Munday’s new image – which he has titled Platinum Queen: Felicity – remained unnoticed in his archives for almost 19 years, before he rediscovered it last summer.

The composition sees the Queen reacting to an unscripted and amusing comment made by her close confidante and senior dresser Angela Kelly, as Ms Kelly rearranged her clothing prior to the holographic shoot at Buckingham Palace.

Rob Munday’s portrait of the Queen
Artist Rob Munday unveiling his rediscovered photographic portrait of the Queen to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee (David Parry/PA)

Munday said: “The Queen’s daily life is so full of responsibility and duty that it was wonderful to see this fleeting moment of relaxation and pleasure.

“It is an uplifting portrait, so different from many of the more sombre portraits commissioned in recent years and a befitting celebration for her Platinum Jubilee.”

Royal visit to London Fashion Week
The Queen with Anna Wintour and royal dressmaker Angela Kelly, second right, at London Fashion Week in 2018 (Yui Mok/PA)

The portrait was described as capturing “the twinkle in the Queen’s eye” and an “almost quizzical expression” demonstrating “the deep bond and trust” between the monarch and Ms Kelly, with the piece dedicated to their 20 years of friendship.

The original holographic portrait of the Queen, titled Equanimity, by artist Chris Levine and holographer Munday, was previously voted visitors’ favourite portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Two sittings took place and to create a three-dimensional portrait, more than 10,000 images were made.

Queen Hologram
The Prince of Wales switched on the Queen’s Holographic Portrait at the official unveiling at the Jersey Museum in 2004 (Rota/PA)

It was commissioned by the Jersey Heritage Trust to celebrate 800 years of the island’s loyalty to the Crown.

In 2012, it appeared on a Jersey £100 banknote and featured on the front cover of Time Magazine’s Diamond Jubilee issue.

In it, the Queen wears a white ermine cape, a string of pearls and the famous Diamond Diadem.

Platinum Queen – Felicity was shot using a Dalsa machine vision camera, at the time the fastest and highest-resolution video camera in the world, able to capture 30 frames per second.

Rob Munday’s portrait of the Queen
The unveiling of the new image (David Parry/PA)

Ms Kelly, who is also the Queen’s personal adviser, has, with the monarch’s agreement, written a book about her service.

She shared details of how the Queen shut herself in her sitting room and spent time “alone with her own thoughts” after the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

She also revealed how she became the Queen’s hairdresser while in lockdown as part of HMS Bubble, the nickname given to the reduced household of dedicated royal staff.

The image was unveiled at the Dorchester Collection’s 45 Park Lane in London at the launch of Munday’s new exhibition of light sculptures, Presence.

