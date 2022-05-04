Photo of pensioner’s injuries released by police after drug user jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Photo of pensioner’s injuries released by police after drug user jailed

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 2:59 pm
Drug addict Samantha McDonnell has been jailed for attacking an 87-year-old man (West Midlands Police/PA)
Drug addict Samantha McDonnell has been jailed for attacking an 87-year-old man (West Midlands Police/PA)

The family of a pensioner who was attacked by a drug addict have released a photograph of his injuries to expose the severity of the offence.

The picture of the unnamed 87-year-old man was released through West Midlands Police after Samantha McDonnell was jailed for more than seven years for the “sickening and brutal” assault.

McDonnell launched the attack after breaking into supported accommodation in Hasbury Road, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on March 4.

Pensioner injuries
The photo of the pensioner’s injuries was released by police at the request of the man’s family (West Midlands Police/PA)

Officers said the 37-year-old let herself in to the pensioner’s flat and demanded money before attacking him, knocking him to the floor.

Her victim, whose phone was unplugged to stop him calling for help, was admitted to hospital with severe injuries, including a broken nose and a bleed on the brain.

Although he has since been discharged from hospital, police said “his life has sadly been changed forever” and he has had to move to a new home due to not feeling safe.

McDonnell, who stole from two pensioners and a support worker at the property, was arrested at her flat in Bartley Green the following day.

She later admitted trying to use a stolen bank card and was linked to the offences by DNA evidence.

A sentencing judge at Birmingham Crown Court jailed McDonnell for seven-and-a-half years last week for theft, robbery and burglary, ordering her to serve at least two-thirds of the term before she can be considered for parole.

