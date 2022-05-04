Pilot scheme paves way for victims’ right to attend Parole Board hearings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Pilot scheme paves way for victims’ right to attend Parole Board hearings

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 9:01 pm
Last year the MoJ signalled an end to the blanket ban on open proceedings (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Last year the MoJ signalled an end to the blanket ban on open proceedings (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Victims could attend full Parole Board hearings for criminals hoping to be freed from jail for the first time as early as next month.

A pilot to test the plans hopes to see victims observe at least 12 case reviews from June or July, providing sufficient support is available for those taking part.

The move paves the way for the system to be opened up to all victims as part of efforts to remove the secrecy surrounding the parole process.

Parole hearings – which assess whether offenders such as those serving life sentences are fit for release – are typically held in private and often inside prisons, with victims and observers such as reporters being given limited access in rare circumstances.

At present victims can ask to read a statement in person but are not allowed to hear the rest of the evidence presented.

The Government previously said they would be given the right to attend parole hearings in full for the first time after a pledge was made in the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto.

The Parole Board, which has welcomed moves to make its work more transparent, will also be required to take into account submissions made by victims and they will be allowed to ask questions.

A board spokesman said: “The Parole Board is working with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and the victim contact scheme to progress plans to enable victims to observe parole hearings where that is their wish.

“It is vital that there are clear rights and proper support for victims when they choose to be involved in the process.

“Therefore it is important that there is a testing period in which victims who wish to observe a parole hearing in full can do so. This will ensure that any issues can be identified and fixed before the process is fully rolled out.”

Last year the MoJ signalled an end to the blanket ban on open proceedings as it announced the public would be able to attend some Parole Board reviews.

But concerns around the sensitive nature of what is discussed – including offenders’ medical information, the sometimes graphic nature of their crimes and the potential impact on any victim’s privacy – could mean that “most” hearings may still take place in private, the government department said at the time.

Victims’ needs will be “at the heart of these plans”, the Parole Board spokesman said, adding: “We are determined that any changes are right for them. Open justice is wholeheartedly welcome but retraumatising victims is not an option.”

The board is also working with the Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales to ensure the plans have the “caution and sensitivity” required.

“It is crucial the necessary resources are in place to give victims the support they deserve when involved in observing a hearing,” the spokesman added.

Victim contact scheme liaison officers will put forward cases to be considered for the pilot out of the victims they work with through the support network.

Ultimately victims will be allowed to observe the entire hearing through a remote video link and given the option to decide if there are certain details – such as an offender’s sexual motivations and habits – which they do not wish to hear.

Some information, for example the address where an offender will live after being released, may still be withheld.

The Parole Board is also keen to progress plans for open hearings – which would allow the press to attend and report on proceedings – as soon as possible but a pilot to test the plans is also needed first.

The chairman of the Parole Board would have the final say on whether a hearing can proceed in public, with representatives including the prisoner and the justice secretary entitled to ask for it to be held behind closed doors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal