Lyra McKee’s family urge those with a ‘political agenda’ not to use her image

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Lyra McKee’s family urge those with a ‘political agenda’ not to use her image

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 9:09 pm
A mural of Lyra McKee in Belfast city centre (PA)
A mural of Lyra McKee in Belfast city centre (PA)

The family of journalist Lyra McKee have urged anyone with a “political agenda” not to use her image.

The Belfast woman died after being hit by a bullet during rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry in 2019.

Dissident republican group the New IRA has been linked to the killing.

Ulster search operation
Lyra McKee was killed in 2019 (PSNI) 

Sinn Fein has been criticised for reportedly contacting the group over a potential “co-operation agreement” with an aim to achieve a border poll.

A letter from the party’s chairman Declan Kearney was leaked at the weekend just days before the Stormont election.

Nichola McKee Corner has said that anyone using her sister’s image to promote their own political agenda is causing untold pain and distress to their family.

Nichola McKee Corner
Nichola McKee Corner urged political groups not to use her sister’s image (PA)

She was speaking following the publication of a tweet that contained a photograph of Lyra.

The family has requested that the tweet be removed.

“The pain and trauma of Lyra’s murder has not lessened for our family over the last three years,” Ms McKee Corner said.

“Our memories of Lyra are so precious to us and to see her picture used by people who never knew her, who never understood what made her the inspirational person she was just to make some political point or other is heartless beyond words.

“They sully Lyra’s memory. Shame on them,” she added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal