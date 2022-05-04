Charles thanks pharmacists for dedication during the pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles thanks pharmacists for dedication during the pandemic

By Press Association
May 4, 2022, 9:47 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 10:55 pm
The Prince of Wales during a reception for the National Pharmacy Association (Eamonn McCormack/PA)
The Prince of Wales during a reception for the National Pharmacy Association (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the “the dedication and professionalism” of pharmacy staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Charles, 73, hosted a reception for the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), attended by 200 people, at St James’ Palace in Westminster, London on Wednesday evening.

In his speech he praised the role of pharmacies in the community, which became even more vital during the pandemic.

The Prince of Wales praised pharmacy staff for their dedication during the pandemic
The Prince of Wales praised pharmacy staff for their dedication during the pandemic (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

He said: “The dedication and professionalism of pharmacy staff has been clear for everyone to see during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over this unbelievably harrowing period you, ladies and gentlemen, kept vulnerable people supplied with their medicines, played a key part in the NHS vaccination programme.”

The prince also hailed the “diverse” pharmaceutical industry, which he said “may be an ancient profession, but it certainly reflects modern Britain in all its splendid diversity.”

He said: “Woven into the history of community pharmacy are thousands of individual stories about immigration into the United Kingdom and how people from overseas have built a life here.

“And now, in their turn, they’re not only providing pharmaceutical care to British communities, but also to those who have recently been displaced from other parts of the world, including the Middle East, Europe and Africa.”

National Pharmacy Association reception
Charles praised the industry for its diversity and the history of community pharmacy (Eamonn McCormack/PA)

He also highlighted the transformation in pharmacy over the last century, saying: “I have to say I was very pleased to help the National Pharmacy Association mark your centenary, so I know that your sector has experienced enormous changes: from the formation of the NHS in 1948, and I’m fully aware of how old it is because I was born then – though I think I’m in a worse state than the NHS! – to an overhaul of medicines’ regulations in 1968, a massive expansion in the range of medicines available to patients and the establishment of new roles in public health, urgent care and managing long-term conditions.

“You continue, ladies and gentlemen, to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of patients and the NHS.”

Charles met many pharmacists from across the UK, and spoke with them about their experiences of the pandemic, as well as their work more generally in the community in normal times.

Shilpa Shah, chief executive of North East London LPC, an organisation which oversees 320 community pharmacies across north-east London, said the prince “was so friendly, so personable, really happy to talk to everybody.”

Ruchna Patel, a pharmacist based in Lewisham, south-east London, spoke with the prince about her experiences in the profession and her pharmaceutical training. She said that the appreciation for pharmacists was “long overdue, but very, very nice”.

The NPA is the leading UK-wide trade association for community pharmacy, acting as a voice for the sector as well as providing a range of services, such as education and training for staff.

