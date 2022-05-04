New volunteering award to recognise youth charities for Queen’s jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New volunteering award to recognise youth charities for Queen’s jubilee

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 12:04 am
The Queen meets winners of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services at George Square in Glasgow (James Stewart/The Scottish Sun/PA)
A new Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award for Volunteering has been introduced to shine a spotlight on charities working to empower young people.

The one-off addition to the annual Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) has been created in honour of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Twenty winners will be selected from charities helping 16 to 25-year-olds in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland or across the whole of the UK.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Since The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was set up 20 years ago to commemorate the Golden Jubilee, thousands of hard-working local volunteer groups across the UK have been recognised for benefitting their communities.

Sir Martyn Lewis
Sir Martyn Lewis is the QAVS chairman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“We’re delighted to be extending our recognition this year to some outstanding national charities through this special Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award for Volunteering.

“We want to celebrate the important work done by national charities to empower young people with the skills they need to develop and grow.

“This is a fitting way to recognise the 70 years of selfless service Her Majesty has given to this country.”

Sir Martyn Lewis, the QAVS chairman, said: “It’s a theme that’s important to all of us and is close to Her Majesty’s heart.”

The jubilee award is open for applications until June 17.

A judging panel has been set up with civil society sector experts and youth representatives including Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and chief executive of UK Youth Ndidi Okezie, and the winners will be announced in October.

The QAVS is the highest award given to small volunteer groups across the UK.

