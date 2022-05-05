Mother who died on boating holiday ‘may not have fallen if rail was fitted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother who died on boating holiday ‘may not have fallen if rail was fitted’

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 11:05 am
(Sam Russell/ PA)
(Sam Russell/ PA)

A mother-of-three who fell from a hire boat, got caught in the propeller and drowned would have been unlikely to have fallen if an adequate guardrail had been fitted, an investigation has found.

Laura Perry was holidaying on the Norfolk Broads as part of a group of nine, including her partner, who was the nominated skipper and their three sons aged 16, 14 and four.

Her mother and father, her sister, who was the driver, and her 16-year-old niece were also in the group on the 12.8-metre motor cruiser Diamond Emblem 1.

Ms Perry fell overboard from the rear deck when the boat’s stern made hard contact against the embankment wall opposite Great Yarmouth Yacht Station on the River Bure, a Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report said.

It happened on the third day of their five-day holiday, at 1.18pm on August 19 2020.

“She became entangled in a length of rope and the propeller, suffering multiple injuries that resulted in her drowning,” the report said.

“It is likely that Laura would have been prevented from falling into the water if Diamond Emblem 1 had been fitted with an adequate guardrail around its stern.

“The boat’s driver at the upper helm control position was unable to control the motor cruiser at the time, most likely because the helm position changeover lever had been incorrectly set to the lower helm position.”

Further contributing factors were identified in the MAIB report, relating to the “technical features of the dual-helm control system”.

The investigation found that “both the boat handover and the documentation provided to the family were insufficient to ensure that the hire party were competent to drive a boat with dual-helm control”.

It said that the handover, which took “about 10 minutes”, happened while the group’s luggage was being loaded on to the boat.

In October 2020, the chief inspector of marine accidents urgently recommended a strengthening of requirements for person overboard prevention, handover procedures and engine control systems to the Association of Inland Navigation Authorities.

Further recommendations were made around issues including handover to the owner of the hire boat, and a series of recommendations were made to the Broads Authority.

Chief inspector Andrew Moll said: “Large motor cruisers with sophisticated controls are becoming increasingly common and are often driven by members of the public who have limited or no proficiency in boat handling.

“It is imperative that complex multi-helm controls incorporate appropriate technical features and indications to minimise the likelihood of an inadvertent loss of control.

“Adequate protection around exposed deck areas is equally important in ensuring that no one falls into the water.

Woman died after getting trapped under boat
The Diamond Emblem 1 (Sam Russell/PA)

“Furthermore, handovers, including in-water demonstrations, and hire boat documentation need to be complete and rigorous in order to ensure that hirers have sufficient proficiency to safely handle the vessel in their charge.

“Following this investigation, I have made recommendations to enhance the governance, oversight and safety of hire boat operations.

“I have also recommended to the boat’s operator that they address various aspects of the safe operation of their boats.

“This includes enhancing its handover procedures and undertaking a thorough assessment of the risks of people falling overboard from its hire craft to ensure that the hazards are appropriately mitigated.

“Such an assessment is essential to ensuring that another similar accident to this does not happen again.”

Norfolk Police said at the time that Ms Perry was in her 30s and from London.

