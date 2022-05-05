Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot could make ticketholder UK’s second-biggest winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot could make ticketholder UK’s second-biggest winner

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 12:37 pm
Organisers said the top prize could be secured by one ticketholder or shared between multiple winners in participating countries (National Lottery/PA)
Organisers said the top prize could be secured by one ticketholder or shared between multiple winners in participating countries (National Lottery/PA)

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot stands at an estimated £164 million and could make a single ticketholder the UK’s second-biggest winner of all time.

The biggest UK EuroMillions jackpot prize was won by an anonymous ticketholder in October 2019.

A single lucky ticketholder on Friday would immediately become the National Lottery’s second-biggest winner of all time and the 14th winner of more than £100 million.

It would also be the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year after one winner banked £109 million in February.

Camelot’s Andy Carter said Friday’s top prize could be secured by one ticketholder or shared between multiple winners in participating countries.

Mr Carter said: “Friday’s jackpot is a wonderful amount of money and a winner could do so much good for their loved ones and the local community. I have seen firsthand the difference that winners make transforming people’s lives around them.

“My team and I have our fingers crossed for all UK players and are on standby to support all our big winners as they start their life-changing journey.”

Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning the prize.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped when it reaches 230 million euro (£195,000). This is estimated for next Friday, May 13, unless it is won beforehand.

When the jackpot is at its cap, players matching five main numbers and one lucky star can expect bigger prizes because any money that would have gone into boosting the jackpot will be shared among players in the next prize tier.

Once it reaches the cap and assuming it continues not to be won, the jackpot will stay at 230 million euro for a further four draws until it has to be won in the fifth draw.

In a EuroMillions Must Be Won draw, if no ticket matches all five main numbers and two lucky stars, the entire jackpot prize will roll down into the prize tier where there is at least one winner – likely to be five main numbers and one lucky star.

This comes after no-one scooped the top EuroMillions prize on Tuesday.

A National Lottery sign outside a newsagent
Players are urged to get their tickets early (Yui Mok/PA)

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 08, 20, 26, 47, 48, while the winning EuroMillions lucky star numbers were 03 and 08.

Some 47 lucky players matched four main numbers and both lucky stars, with UK winners in this cohort gaining £1,040.10 each.

Tuesday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers were 01, 18, 20, 25, 26, while the Thunderball was 03.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal