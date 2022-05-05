Natalie McGarry was ‘overwhelmed’ juggling her responsibilities, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Natalie McGarry was ‘overwhelmed’ juggling her responsibilities, court told

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 2:11 pm
Natalie McGarry is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A former SNP MP was “overwhelmed” trying to juggle an election campaign while organising merchandise for local pro-independence groups, a court has heard.

Natalie McGarry, 40, said she was shocked at the rise in demand for T-shirts, mugs and banners during the post-referendum period.

The former Glasgow East MP is standing trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court accused of embezzling £21,000 while treasurer for Women for Independence (WFI) between April 23 2013 and November 30 2015.

A second charge alleges she took £4,662 between April 9 2014 and August 10 2015 when she was treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association (GRA) of the SNP.

McGarry, of Clarkston, denies both charges.

The court heard that the demand for supplies, merchandise and banners exceeded what the group had ordered – even after the referendum.

Dozens of requests for merchandise were coming in across the country and were directed to McGarry’s personal email address.

The court was shown email records from Kathleen Caskie, then a paid employee at WFI, instructing local groups to contact McGarry directly for merchandise inquires.

And, in February 2015, an email was sent to members of the pro-independence group asking if anyone could take over merchandise responsibility from McGarry.

Defence solicitor, Allan Macleod, asked McGarry if she knew how many local WFI groups there were.

McGarry said she did not know the exact number, however, she said there was a “phenomenal” demand, as the court was shown records of 24 events organised by local groups between mid-February and the end of March 2015.

An emotional McGarry became tearful in court as she recounted the busy period.

She said: “I feel a bit vindicated by seeing this in black and white because people (giving evidence) said there wasn’t much happening after the referendum.”

When asked by Mr Macleod if she had asked for help, she said: “Yes, I had.

“It was overwhelming. I was out every day campaigning and trying to fit Women for Independence around my campaign.”

The court also heard that McGarry was reimbursing some members for travel expenses with WFI funds, however, this was not declared to the rest of the group to protect members who were not in a comfortable financial position.

She said: “It was a delicate balance to know the financial position some women were in compared to others.

“Some were embarrassed by their financial situation and I didn’t think it was my place to expose that to anybody.”

The trial, before Sheriff Tom Hughes, continues.

