Parts of Britain forecast to be hotter than Majorca on Friday

By Press Association
May 5, 2022, 7:13 pm
Temperatures this month are expected to be ‘much warmer than average’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
Britain could see its hottest day of the year on Friday – with parts of the South East forecast to be hotter than Majorca.

With temperatures climbing into the mid-twenties, people have been advised to stay out of the sun and wear sun cream.

Annie Shuttleworth, a Met Office meteorologist, said on Thursday evening: “It’s possible we could see the warmest day in parts of the South East tomorrow.

“If we don’t see it on Friday, we’ll likely see it at least on one day next week.”

The hottest temperature of the year so far – 23.4C – was recorded in St James’s Park, London, on April 15.

If this is exceeded on Friday, it would make Britain warmer than Majorca and Ibiza, where highs of 22C and 21C have been predicted.

Ms Shuttleworth said that temperatures this month are expected to be “much warmer than average”.

She added: “Average temperatures at this point in early May is about 17C for London and somewhere around 15C outside of that.

“It’s quite likely we’ll see those warm and much warmer than average temperatures across the UK.”

The high temperatures are forecast to stay consistent for several days before dipping around mid-May.

Ms Shuttleworth also issued a warning to Britons who might be looking forward to making the most of the hot weather.

“UV levels will likely be high,” she said. “Some protection is advised, and long periods in the sunshine not recommended.”

