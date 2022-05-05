Kate becomes patron of organisation working to support mental health of mothers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Kate becomes patron of organisation working to support mental health of mothers

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 12:04 am
The Duchess of Cambridge has recorded a video message to mark becoming patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (Kensington Palace)
The Duchess of Cambridge has recorded a video message to mark becoming patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (Kensington Palace)

The Duchess of Cambridge has said no mother is “immune to experiencing anxiety and depression” as she became patron of a “fantastic organisation” supporting the mental health of women.

Kate said it was crucial for those “struggling” to be given the “right support at the right time” and also urged society to play its part, saying everyone needed to help “parents and carers, and all those who are raising children today”.

Her words were spoken in a video message recorded to mark her new role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA), announced during Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which ends on Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit south Wales
The Duchess of Cambridge has focused much of her public work on the early years development of children (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The MMHA is a UK-wide charity and network of more than 100 organisations, working to ensure women and families affected by perinatal mental health problems have access to high-quality comprehensive care and support.

The duchess said in her video, the message of the week was about the “power and importance of connection” and how the past two years had reminded everyone about the role of relationships in long-term health and happiness, especially at the start of life for infants.

She added: “But we all know that pregnancy, childbirth and the first months and years of a child’s life can be hugely demanding. Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed by these early years.

“Around 20% of women in the UK are reported to experience perinatal mental illness. Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence. No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time.

“It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they’re able to share these feelings without fear of judgment and can access the information, care and support they need to recover.”