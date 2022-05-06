Warm weekend forecast as temperatures soar above monthly average

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warm weekend forecast as temperatures soar above monthly average

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 12:19 pm
People riding horses along Wimbledon Common in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
People riding horses along Wimbledon Common in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Temperatures in England will be “well above average” this weekend with Friday all but certain to be the hottest day of the year, according to the Met Office.

Parts of the capital are expected to hit 24C (75.2F) on Friday, a temperature far higher than the average of 16.2C (61.2F) for the month in England.

Met Office meteorologist Richard Miles said that Friday’s temperatures were “particularly surprising” as it is so early in the month.

He said: “The average maximum temperature for May is 15.13C in the UK and 16.2C in England, so it’s quite a bit above that.

Visitors to Holland Park, London, enjoy the sunshine
Visitors to Holland Park, London, enjoy the sunshine (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“But obviously May tends to be quite a lot cooler at the start than at the end.”

The hottest day of 2022 so far was April 15, where a high of 23.4C (74.1F) was recorded at St James’ Park, London.

These temperatures remain some way off the record temperature for the month, with the hottest May day ever reaching 32.8C (91F) in 1944.

Although temperatures are not set to climb any further over the weekend, the warmer than average weather is nevertheless here to stay, if only for a short time.

Mr Miles said: “24C is going to be the top temperature you’ll see in the South East and then tomorrow everywhere will be a bit cooler”.

The forecaster said, but “low 20s for lots of the South is fairly realistic, Friday and Saturday”.

Parts of England are expected to be warmer than Istanbul, and similar to Athens and Barcelona.

Next week’s weather is due to be more of a mixed bag, as forecasters predict a “North-South split”.

Weather fronts are expected to “move down from the North West bringing showers and damper conditions, but the South and the South East particularly will probably stay relatively dry”, forecasters said.

However, those in southern England will not have long to wait until warmer temperatures return, as towards the back of the week temperatures are set to be in the low 20s once again.

