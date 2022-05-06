Reptile-loving care home resident, 85, snaps up chance to hold crocodile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reptile-loving care home resident, 85, snaps up chance to hold crocodile

By Press Association
May 6, 2022, 2:03 pm
Care home resident Pauline holding a crocodile
Care home resident Pauline holding a crocodile

A reptile-loving 85-year-old has had her “unique wish” answered after her care home welcomed three scaly visitors.

Pauline Wooliams, who lives at Care UK’s Millers Grange in Witney, Oxfordshire, got to grips with stroking and feeding a three-year-old tomistoma crocodile after telling the home’s team she wanted to see one up close.

The mother-of-four is no stranger to snapping pictures with reptiles, having played host to pets including water snakes, tortoises, terrapins, and lizards while raising her children.

Care home resident Pauline holding a python
Pauline Wooliams also got to hold a python (Care UK)

After visiting Crocodiles of the World in Brize Norton with her grandchildren five years ago, the memory stuck and she was keen to see the animals up close again.

Also joined by a bearded dragon and reticulated python, the visit was part of Care UK’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to reconnect with past hobbies or explore something new.

“I enjoyed the day very much,” Ms Wooliams said. “It brought back many memories from when my children were younger, as they had reptiles.

Care home resident Pauline holding a bearded dragon
Pauline Wooliams said her children kept reptiles when they were growing up (Care UK)

“I was excited to hold the crocodile as they look vicious, but are really tame and friendly.”

Mark Young, customer relations manager at Millers Grange, said: “We don’t accept that life at a care home has to be a particular way – we ensure there are no limitations to activities residents pursue.

“We were delighted to make such a unique wish come true for Pauline, as she has always talked about reptiles with a passion.

“It was a fantastic day that we will all remember for a long time.”

